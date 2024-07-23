Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / NCPCR summons Netflix over sexually explicit content available to minors

NCPCR summons Netflix over sexually explicit content available to minors

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said 'unrestricted accessibility of explicit content' on Netflix to minors constitutes a violation of the POCSO Act-2012

Netflix
The NCPCR said it had written to Netflix earlier in June on the same matter but no response was received | (Representative Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 6:29 PM IST
The apex child rights body NCPCR has summoned Netflix officials next Monday for allegedly showing "sexually explicit content" on its platform that is accessible to minors.

No immediate reaction was available from Netflix on the matter.

In a letter to Netflix officials on Tuesday, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said "unrestricted accessibility of explicit content" on Netflix to minors constitutes a violation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act-2012.

The NCPCR said it had written to Netflix earlier in June on the same matter but no response was received.

"Now, therefore, the commission in pursuance of the functions and powers (under) order Section 14 of CPCR Act 2005 requires you to appear in person physically before the commission along with the details of the action taken in this matter at 1500 hours on July 29, 2024," the letter said.


Topics :Netflix Indiasexual violence against minorsNetflix

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 6:29 PM IST

