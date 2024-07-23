NCPCR summons Netflix over sexually explicit content available to minors

The apex child rights body NCPCR has summoned Netflix officials next Monday for allegedly showing "sexually explicit content" on its platform that is accessible to minors.

No immediate reaction was available from Netflix on the matter.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a letter to Netflix officials on Tuesday, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said "unrestricted accessibility of explicit content" on Netflix to minors constitutes a violation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act-2012.

The NCPCR said it had written to Netflix earlier in June on the same matter but no response was received.