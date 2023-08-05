Home / India News / No plan for cheetah relocation, want it to be success: Bhupender Yadav

No plan for cheetah relocation, want it to be success: Bhupender Yadav

Cheetahs have been brought to KNP as part of an ambitious reintroduction project after the species was declared extinct from the country in 1952

Press Trust of India Gwalior
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav (Photo: Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2023 | 9:44 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday said there was no plan to relocate cheetahs from Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur, his statement coming amid the death of nine felines since March this year.

The Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change said the government accepted the sensitivity of the ambitious project and wants it to be a complete success.

"There is no plan going on for this (relocation)...Naturally the infection caused by insects due to monsoon has also come to our notice. We have lost two cheetahs due to the infection. We have also shared information with experts from South Africa, Namibia and we are moving forward on its management, Yadav told reporters.

Asserting that all forest officials and veterinarians were working very hard at KNP, Yadav said this was the first year since the cheetahs were translocated (from Namibia and South Africa in September last year and February this year respectively) and added that continuous work was going on regarding the weather conditions here and its effects.

"I am saying with great confidence that we are seriously engaged in this project. We are fully concerned about each cheetah. The government would like the project to be a complete success. This is a long project in which cheetahs have to come every year. We accept its sensitivity. We will make this project successful," he asserted.

Eight cheetahs were flown into KNP from Namibia and released into special enclosures on September 17 last year, while another 12 were brought in from South Africa in February this year.

Since then, nine cheetahs, including three of the four cubs born here in March, have died, leaving KNP with 15 cheetahs at present, including a cub.

The ninth death took place on August 2. The other deaths took place on July 11, July 14, March 27, April 13, May 9 and March (three cubs).

Cheetahs have been brought to KNP as part of an ambitious reintroduction project after the species was declared extinct from the country in 1952.

Also Read

12 cheetahs from S Africa released into enclosures at Kuno National Park

Radio collars of six cheetahs at KNP removed for health examination

One more cheetah released in MP's Kuno National Park; count reaches 7

12 cheetahs released in acclimatisation enclosure at Kuno National Park

Cheetah revival project officials to be sent on study tours to Namibia, SA

ASI conducts scientific survey of Gyanvapi for 2nd day, to continue on Sun

Govt employees play major role in execution of pro-people policies: Himanta

Mentor teachers instrumental in bringing revolution in MCD schools: Atishi

Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into the lunar orbit, says Isro

More structures razed in violence-hit Nuh, police take out flag march

Topics :Chetan CheetahMadhya Pradeshenvironment minister

First Published: Aug 05 2023 | 9:44 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story