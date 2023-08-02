Home / India News / No proposal to increase amount of minimum pension: Govt in Lok Sabha

No proposal to increase amount of minimum pension: Govt in Lok Sabha

Singh said there are 44,81,245 pensioners, including 20,93,462 family pensioners and the government incurred an expenditure of Rs 2,41,777.55 crore on them during 2022-23

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: ANI | Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 7:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

There is no proposal to increase the amount of minimum pension/family pension, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

The amount of minimum pension/family pension under the central government is Rs 9,000 per month, he said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

Singh said there are 44,81,245 pensioners, including 20,93,462 family pensioners and the government incurred an expenditure of Rs 2,41,777.55 crore on them during 2022-23.

"There is no proposal to increase the amount of minimum pension/ family pension. The pensioners/ family pensioners are entitled to dearness relief, based on changes in prices, from time to time," he added.

Also Read

You have time till 11 July to opt for higher pension: All you need to know

Moderna CEO criticised for earning 12,000 times of a minimum wage worker

Deadline for higher pension from EPS ends today, complete details inside

Australia raises minimum wage by 5.75% amid inflation effective from July 1

TCS bags 10-yr contract for managing Teacher's Pension Scheme in Eng, Wales

Who can ask for Art 370 revocation when no constituent assembly exists: SC

Ayush visa introduced for foreigners seeking traditional medicine treatment

Defamatory remarks against PM Modi: HC extends interim relief for Rahul

Tomato prices spike in North India, Mother Dairy selling at Rs 259/kg

Mines and Minerals Bill passed in RS, special focus on critical minerals

Topics :Monsoon session of ParliamentLok SabhaPensions

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 7:58 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn to invest $600 mn in Karnataka for components, chipmaking machinery

Tata Power Renewable Energy signs pacts with MSEDCL for two solar projects

India News

GST Council Meet 2023 to be held for 51st time today, here's what to expect

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 2): When and where to expect heavy rainfall

Technology

Google's YouTube Shorts platform launches new features for creators

OnePlus launches Nord CE 3 smartphone; sale starts from Aug 4: Details here

Economy News

Tax filing for AY24 touches all-time high, surpasses 67.7 million

GST Council meeting: Delhi FM Atishi to raise issue of tax on online gaming

Next Story