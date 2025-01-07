'No reason to interfere...' Delhi HC dismisses plea challenging CAT result

CAT 2024: The Delhi High Court dismissed a plea challenging the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 result for admission to Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other business schools.

On Tuesday, Delhi HC declared it found no reason to interfere with the process. While issuing the statement, it stated, "There is no reason to set aside the result of CAT 2024. The petition is dismissed."

The petition was filed by Aditya Kumar Mallick, who claimed to have written the exam. Mallick has raised an objection over the provisional answer key containing an error in an answer declared for one of the questions of the English comprehension section.

He had objected to the provisional answer key released on December 3 and the final answer key was released without any changes, with the IIM Calcutta declaring the results, hurriedly on December 19.

The plea also stated that “The result was expected in the second week of January, 2025 and the haste in declaring the results in December speaks volumes.”

According to Mallick's plea, several distinguished experts and faculty members of various CAT coaching centres supported his objection.

The petitioner candidate was represented by Advocates Praveen Kumar Singh, Sanal Nambiar, Ishita Goel and Chetna Singh

In response to Mallick's plea, senior advocate Arvind Nayyar represented IIM Calcutta and he mentioned that the objection was already considered by the expert committee.

Nayar was instructed by the team of Fox & Mandal led by Advocate Kunal Vajani along with Advocates Kunal Mimani, Sharmistha Ghosh, Kartikey Bhatt and Tanish Arora.

While pronouncing the verdict, Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju said, “... we find no reason to interfere with the results of CAT. The petition is accordingly dismissed.”