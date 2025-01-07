HMPV cases in India: Which age group is most affected? Check complete guide

India confirmed 7 HMPV or Human Metapneumovirus cases today, January 7, 2025. The world is monitoring the situation closely after the reports of an outbreak in China emerged this week. The global health organisations are worried as the situation is slowly moving to a "health emergency" again after Covid-19.

What to know about the HMPV outbreak?

Parts of China reported Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) outbreaks drawing attention from all across the world. First identified by a research group in the Netherlands in 2001, HMPV has been spreading among humans for many years.

China’s National Administration of Disease Control and Prevention shared the news of the current outbreak stating that it was testing a new reporting protocol in response to pneumonia cases.

China's state broadcaster noted several common infections were circulating within China during winter and a warning has been issued about relying on antiviral medication to address the disease.

Who is at risk from the HMPV virus?

Young children and older adults are at the most risk from the HMPV virus. Here’s all who need to be vigilant from this virus

1. Young children

Infants and toddlers, particularly those under the age of 5, are highly susceptible because their immune systems are not fully developed.

Also Read

HMPV is a leading cause of respiratory infections in young children, including bronchiolitis and pneumonia.

2. Older adults

People aged 65 and above are at greater risk due to weakened immune systems and the presence of underlying health conditions.

HMPV in older adults can cause serious complications, such as exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or heart failure.

3. Individuals with chronic medical conditions

People with chronic respiratory diseases like asthma, COPD, or cystic fibrosis are more vulnerable.

Those with cardiovascular diseases or other chronic illnesses are also at higher risk.

4. Immunocompromised individuals

People with weakened immune systems due to conditions like cancer, HIV/AIDS, or organ transplants.

Individuals undergoing chemotherapy or taking immunosuppressive medications.

5. Hospitalized or institutionalized individuals

Patients in hospitals, long-term care facilities, or nursing homes are at risk, especially if exposed to infected individuals.

6. Premature infants

Premature babies often have underdeveloped lungs and immature immune systems, making them particularly susceptible to respiratory infections like HMPV.

7. Smokers

Smoking damages the respiratory tract and can weaken the immune system, increasing the risk of severe outcomes from HMPV.

HMPV virus symptoms

Mild cases: Cough, fever, nasal congestion, and sore throat.

Severe cases: Wheezing, difficulty breathing, low oxygen levels, and pneumonia.

Preventive measures

Wash hands frequently with soap and water.

Use a tissue or elbow to cover coughs and sneezes.

Avoid close contact with sick individuals.

Stay home if feeling unwell.

Maintain a healthy diet and lifestyle to boost immunity.

Wear a mask in crowded or high-risk settings.

Protect vulnerable individuals from exposure.

Is the HMPV virus common?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, 10 to 12 per cent of respiratory illness in children is caused by HMPV. Another research stated that HMPV is considered a "major etiological agent" and is responsible for about 5 per cent to 10 per cent of hospitalisations of children suffering from acute respiratory tract infections.

HMPV ranked eighth among the eight viruses causing acute respiratory infections in China. According to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the positive rate of HMPV is 4.1 per cent, which is way less than the influenza virus which has a 28.5 per cent positivity rate.