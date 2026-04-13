Noida industrial workers' protest turns violent: What are their demands?

Protests by factory workers in Noida turned violent on Monday, with incidents of stone-pelting, arson and vandalism reported across industrial clusters in Phase 2 and adjoining sectors, police and officials said.

"Inspired by workers from other states, demonstrations have taken place at several locations in Noida. Upon violent demonstrations occurring at just one location, the police employed minimum force to control the situation. The police have not resorted to firing anywhere. Legal action is being taken against you for spreading false and misleading information and for inciting individuals. Do not spread rumors or misleading information," read a post by Police Commissionerate, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

According to various media reports, unrest among the region's industrial workers has been building for nearly a week, fueled by unequal pay, ignored demands, and the perception that workers in Haryana received better treatment. What triggered the protests? According to police and administrative officials, a large number of workers from multiple industrial units, particularly garment and hosiery factories, gathered to press for a long-pending wage revision. The protests escalated after clashes with police during attempts to disperse demonstrators. “The situation is under control and being kept under continuous surveillance. Minimum force is being used wherever necessary,” police said in a statement cited by PTI.

Workers, however, alleged excessive force. A protester told PTI, “Why are the policemen beating girls with sticks? What is the need for a lathi charge?” Reports of injuries, including a woman worker sustaining bullet injuries in an earlier clash, further heightened tensions and drew more workers into the agitation. During the violence, protesters allegedly set vehicles on fire, vandalised property and pelted stones at police, while authorities used tear gas to disperse crowds. Who are the protesters? The protesters largely comprise industrial factory workers employed in Noida’s export-oriented manufacturing units, including garment and hosiery factories concentrated in Phase 2 and Ecotech areas.

Industry representatives acknowledged the scale of mobilisation but claimed that “most demands are being addressed” and urged workers to avoid rumours. What are their key demands? Workers have raised a mix of wage-related and workplace concerns: Increase in minimum wages to around ₹20,000 per month

Payment of overtime and bonus dues

Weekly days off and timely salary payments

Issuance of proper salary slips

Formation of internal complaints committees, including for sexual harassment

Better workplace safety and grievance redressal systems Many workers said they currently earn around ₹13,000–₹14,000 per month for 26 days of work, which they argue is inadequate amid rising living costs.