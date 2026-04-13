Vehicle torched as workers' protest in Noida over wage hike turns violent

Protests by factory workers demanding a hike in wages turned violent in parts of Noida on Monday, with incidents of arson, vandalism and stone-pelting reported from Phase-2 and Sector 60 areas, police said.

According to officials, a large number of workers from various industrial units gathered to press for their long-pending demand for salary revision and raised slogans during the demonstration.

The protest, however, escalated into violence as some participants allegedly vandalised property, pelted stones and set a vehicle on fire.

Vehicles and other property were damaged during the unrest, while commuters faced severe inconvenience due to traffic congestion in the affected areas.

Adequate police deployment has been ensured across industrial zones under the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate, officials said, adding that senior police and administrative officers are present on the ground to monitor the situation.

"The situation is under control and being kept under continuous surveillance. Efforts are being made to counsel the workers and maintain peace. Minimum force is being used wherever necessary to maintain law and order," police said in a statement.

Authorities have also appealed to the public not to pay heed to rumours and assured that normalcy is being restored in the affected areas. Delhi Police on high alert

Delhi Police has been put on high alert after a protest by factory workers in neighbouring Noida turned violent, prompting authorities to tighten security along key entry points into the national capital, officials said on Monday.

They said a large number of workers from various industrial units gathered to press for their long-pending demand for salary revision and raised slogans during the demonstration.

The protest, however, escalated into violence and incidents of arson, vandalism and stone-pelting were reported from Phase-2 and Sector 60 areas of Noida.

According to police sources, several teams have been deployed at all motorable roads connecting Noida to different parts of Delhi, particularly at major border points with Uttar Pradesh, to prevent any spillover of unrest.

Senior officers said that strict vigil is being maintained and thorough checking of vehicles is being carried out to ensure that no anti-social elements enter the city under the guise of the protest.

"Delhi Police is fully alert and vigilant. Adequate force has been deployed at all strategic locations. No one will be allowed to breach law and order," a senior police officer said.

Barricading has been intensified at key border points, and additional personnel, including rapid response teams, paramilitary forces, have been stationed to respond swiftly to any untoward incident.

Police officers said they were monitoring the situation and were in touch with their UP counterparts.

Several thousand commuters stuck in massive jams on different roads entering the capital.