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Delhi Assembly gets bomb threat, nothing suspicious found during search

The alert was communicated by Assembly authorities, following which teams of the Delhi Police, bomb disposal and dog squads and the fire brigade were deployed

Delhi Assembly
A thorough search of the premises was carried out (File Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 1:41 PM IST
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Security forces rushed to the Delhi Assembly on Monday after a bomb threat was received via email, prompting a swift response from multiple agencies, police sources said.

The alert was communicated by Assembly authorities, following which teams of the Delhi Police, bomb disposal and dog squads and the fire brigade were deployed at the premises.

A thorough search of the premises was carried out, the source said.

"Nothing suspicious has been found so far. The situation is under control," a senior police officer said, adding that further investigation into the source of the email is underway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Delhi AssemblyBomb Threat CallsBomb scareEmail threat

First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 1:41 PM IST

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