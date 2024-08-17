Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Noida mall evacuates people sparking bomb threats; mall says security drill

Many people were evacuated from DLF Mall of India in Sector 18 today triggering fear of a bomb threat even as the mall authorities claimed otherwise

In a statement issued around 1.35 pm, the DLF Mall of India said the 'activity' was a security drill conducted in collaboration with Noida authorities | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Noida
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Several people were evacuated from DLF Mall of India in Sector 18 here on Saturday triggering fear of a bomb threat even as the mall authorities said it was a security drill.

The police have not yet issued any statement on the matter.

A man, who identified himself as Avinash, said in a post on X that he was watching a movie when the audiences were asked to leave. "Whole Noida DLF mall is being evacuated, called as a mock drill," he posted on X.

In another post on the social media platform, he shared the image of a vehicle of the bomb disposal squad at the mall and wondered if it was "still a mock drill".

In a statement issued around 1.35 pm, the DLF Mall of India said the "activity" was a security drill conducted in collaboration with Noida authorities.

"We are pleased to confirm that the mall is now open and fully operational," it said.

"The safety of our patrons is our utmost priority, and DLF is consistently dedicated to maintaining the highest security standards to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all," the statement added.

On May 1 this year, panic gripped multiple schools in Delhi NCR, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad, after they received emails about bombs being planted on their campuses.

The threat, which had thrown police and security personnel into a tizzy, turned out to be a hoax.


First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

