Some put political interest above national interest: Vice President Dhankar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Saturday said here that some people in the country have put their political interest above the national interest and wished that wisdom would prevail on them.

The Vice President expressed hope that such people would take counsel from the supreme sacrifices made for achieving freedom for our country.

Some people in the country for reasons which are not appropriate have put their political interest above national interest. Let us hope and pray they get wiser, said Dhankar, addressing a Swarna Bharat Trust meeting at Venkatachalam in Nellore district.