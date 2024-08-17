Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Delhi govt to start cashless medical facility for retired DVB employees

Delhi govt to start cashless medical facility for retired DVB employees

The Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) will handle the cashless medical facility for 20,000 employees of Delhi Vidyut Board (DVB) who retired before April 2002

Atishi marlena, Atishi
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi Marlena (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Arvind Kejriwal government will start a cashless medical facility for over 20,000 retired employees of the Delhi Vidyut Board, Power Minister Atishi said on Saturday.

The file for the cashless medical facility was signed on Friday and notification for it will be issued next week after which the scheme will come into effect, the Delhi minister said at a press conference.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) will handle the cashless medical facility for employees of Delhi Vidyut Board (DVB) who retired before April 2002. The DVB was unbundled into separate generation, transmission and distribution companies in 2002.

The generation companies (PPCL and IGPCL), DTL and the three distribution companies (discoms) will handle the cashless medical facilities of employees working with them, who retired after 2002, Atishi said.

Retired employees faced a lot of hardships in receiving reimbursements of their medical claims but now it will end with the Kejriwal government's cashless medical facility, she added.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Punjab CM Mann terms Sisodia's bail as breaking 'shackles of dictatorship'

CM Kejriwal fighting 'toughest battle against dictatorship': Manish Sisodia

Kejriwal modern day freedom fighter, paid price for serving people: Gahlot

Sunita Kejriwal's political role could end after CM out of jail: Sisodia

'It is very sad, flag not hoisted at Delhi CM's house': Sunita Kejriwal

Topics :Arvind KejriwalAtishi MarlenaAAP government

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story