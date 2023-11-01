Home / India News / Noida markets expecting biz of Rs 100 cr on Karwa Chauth: Trade body

Noida markets expecting biz of Rs 100 cr on Karwa Chauth: Trade body

The CAIT functionary also highlighted the booming business of mehndi application during the festival

Press Trust of India Noida
Image source: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 11:25 PM IST
Local markets are expecting a business of around Rs 100 crore on account of sales of jewellery, clothes and cosmetics, among other items, for Karwa Chauth observed on Wednesday, according to the NCR unit of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

The festival is a symbol of good luck and married Hindu women observe fast from sunrise to moonrise to pray for the long life of their husbands. Besides the traditional rituals, the festival also marks a boom in business, CAIT's NCR unit convenor Sushil Kumar Jain said.

There is a lot of excitement in the markets across the country, including Noida, regarding shopping on Karva Chauth. There is a possibility that this time the business of Karva Chauth across the country will be more than Rs 15, 000 crore. The expected business in Noida markets this time is expected around Rs 100 crore, Jain, also the president of Noida's biggest Sector 18 market, said.

For the past several days, there has been a huge rush of women in the markets of Noida for the festival of Karva Chauth. Shopkeepers also made a lot of preparations on a large scale and the markets are completely decorated, he said.

Everything from jewellery to clothes, make-up material to prayer items like puja calendar and Karva (pots), sieve, lamp, flower sticks and other related materials are being purchased, Jain added.

The CAIT functionary also highlighted the booming business of mehndi application during the festival.

Topics :noidafestivalsUttar Pradesh

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 11:25 PM IST

