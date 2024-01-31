Home / India News / Normal to above-normal rainfall likely in northwest India in February: IMD

Normal to above-normal rainfall likely in northwest India in February: IMD

Northwest India consisting of seven meteorological sub-divisions is most likely to receive above-normal rainfall (more than 122 per cent of the long period average) in February

Photo: ANI Twitter
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 7:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

After experiencing a drier-than-usual December and January, northwest India is expected to see normal to above-normal rainfall in February, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said India cumulatively may experience above-normal rainfall in February.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Northwest India recorded just 3.1 mm of rainfall in January, the second lowest since 1901, the IMD said.

Northwest India consisting of seven meteorological sub-divisions is most likely to receive above-normal rainfall (more than 122 per cent of the long period average) in February.

"Monthly rainfall over the country as a whole during February is most likely to be above normal (more than 119 per cent of the long period average)," Mohapatra said.

Normal to above-normal rainfall is predicted over northeast and central India. Below-normal rainfall is likely over south peninsular India.

Most parts of the country are likely to witness above-normal minimum temperatures.

Northwest, west central, northeast and parts of east-central India are likely to see above-normal maximum temperatures in February, according to the IMD.

Normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely in most parts of peninsular India and parts of east-central India, the IMD said.

"Below-normal cold wave days are expected over some parts of central India during February," it said.

The strong El Nino conditions -- abnormal warming of surface waters in the central Pacific Ocean -- are likely to weaken steadily and turn to ENSO neutral conditions by the end of the spring season. Most models indicate a transition to La Nina conditions, considered favourable for Indian southwest monsoon, around July-September, Mohapatra said.

Also Read

Weather forecast today (Sept 4): Alert for rainfall across multiple states

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 31): Heavy rainfall in many states till Sept 3

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 2): When and where to expect heavy rainfall

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 23): Heavy rains in Delhi, UP and Northeast India

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 8): Rainfall in these regions, details here

Nabard's Rs 34,490 cr scheme to boost agri, other key sectors: Himachal CM

DMRC interactive museum: Get experience of 'driving' metro train

830,000 women have received help from one-stop centres: Smriti Irani

FASTag KYC update 2024: All you know about documents needed for your KYC

IndiGo Scam: Noida man loses 8 tickets worth Rs 72,600 after sharing PNR

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :RainfallEl NinoIMDIMD weather forecastIMD on rains

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 7:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story