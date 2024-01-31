Home / India News / DMRC interactive museum: Get experience of 'driving' metro train

DMRC interactive museum: Get experience of 'driving' metro train

The exhibits were unveiled on Wednesday at the Shivaji Stadium metro station in the presence of Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 5:44 PM IST
Visitors at a prominent Delhi Metro station can get an experience of 'driving' a train as the DMRC has installed interactive museum exhibits to engage more with passengers and people in general.

The exhibits were unveiled on Wednesday at the Shivaji Stadium metro station in the presence of Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

The simulator consists of a screen and a joystick, and visitors can get an immersive experience of 'sitting in a train pilot's seat' by pulling the lever, the action being translated on the screen which carries simulated visuals.

Besides, an interactive digital display through a wide screen mounted on a kiosk allows visitors to navigate through the history of the DMRC since its inception in 1995 to the first groundbreaking held on October 1, 1998, onto opening of its first corridor in December 2002.

People can also take an online quiz on Delhi Metro through a kiosk, officials said.

Another huge screen displays the metro network with icons marking tourist sites nearby, and details about such sites can be seen by clicking on icons.

Also, a huge working model depicts a train, underground and elevated tracks, bridges and viaducts at the station's interactive zone.

A demonstration by some of the sniffer dogs deployed as part of the CISF security cover was also held on the occasion.

The exhibits at the Shivaji Stadium metro station have been installed, besides the existing museum of Delhi Metro at Patel Chowk station. Started in 2009, this museum has space constraints, the officials said.

The DMRC is now planning to set up a bigger metro museum at the Supreme Court metro station on the Blue Line, where the exhibits currently placed at the Shivaji Stadium metro station will be relocated, and many more exhibits will be added in future.

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

