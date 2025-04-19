Normalcy restored in violence-hit areas of West Bengal, 272 arrested

Jangipur Superintendent of Police Ananda Roy on Friday said that normalcy has been restored in the violence-hit areas of West Bengal, and the situation is now under control following recent clashes over the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

"Normalcy has been restored. Since April 12, no incidents of violence have been reported. We have registered 122 cases and arrested 272 accused so far. Internet services have been restored..." SP Roy told ANI.

The violence, which erupted on April 11 during protests against the new Waqf law, resulted in significant property damage, injuries, and the displacement of several families. The administration responded by setting up temporary shelters and relief camps in the affected districts, including Malda and Murshidabad.

On Friday, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited one such relief camp in Par Lalpur, Malda district. Speaking to ANI after meeting displaced families, the Governor assured them of proactive measures. "I met the family members who are in this camp. I had a detailed discussion with them. I listened to their grievances and understood their feelings. They also informed me of their requirements. Certainly, proactive action will be taken," he said.

The Governor added that many women had shared accounts of being physically assaulted and verbally abused by miscreants during the violence.

Surrounded by affected residents during his visit, Governor Bose listened closely to their concerns and issued on-the-spot directives to officials to ensure the swift resolution of their grievances. He also met with administrative officers to assess the relief measures currently in place.

Earlier in the day, the Governor visited other violence-hit areas in Malda and Murshidabad, calling for a crackdown on the underlying causes of unrest.

"The cult of violence is a reality in Bengal. We have two cancerous growths on the body politic of West Bengal -- one is violence, and the other is corruption. We must strike at the root of this. I'm sure that victory will be ours," Bose told ANI.

The Governor stated that the Raj Bhavan's "Peace Room" continues to receive a significant number of complaints and requests for assistance from areas affected by violence; however, he noted that the number of complaints has significantly decreased since the deployment of Central Forces.

The Governor's visit came in the wake of violence that erupted on April 11 during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which resulted in the deaths of three people, injuries to several others, and widespread property damage.

On Thursday, the Calcutta High Court stated that central forces will remain in Murshidabad for some time to maintain law and order and said that the court will monitor the restoration and rehabilitation of victims.

The court also ordered officials from the BJP, TMC, and others not to make provocative speeches that could escalate tensions.

A team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had also arrived in West Bengal's Malda on Friday to visit the violence-hit areas of Murshidabad and Malda following protests.