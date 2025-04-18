Bihar cadre IAS Pathak made additional secy; Bhuvnesh Kumar to head UIDAI

Senior IAS officer of Bihar cadre Keshav Kumar Pathak has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat as part of a major senior-level key bureaucratic changes announced by the Centre on Friday.

Pathak, a 1990 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, is presently the chairman of Bihar Revenue Board.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as Additional Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, by temporarily upgrading a vacant post of Joint Secretary, a Personnel Ministry order said.

His cadre mate N Saravana Kumar, a 2000 batch IAS officer, has been appointed as Vice Chairman, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), it said.

Senior bureaucrat Bhuvnesh Kumar has been named as Chief Executive Officer, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the order said.

A 1995 batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, Kumar is Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeiTY).

Amitesh Kumar Sinha, a 1997 batch Indian Railways Service Officer (IRAS), has been appointed as Additional Secretary, MeiTy in Kumar's place.

Senior IAS officer Abhishek Singh has been appointed as Director General, National Informatics Centre (NIC). Singh, a 1995 batch IAS officer of Nagaland cadre, is Additional Secretary, MeiTY.

He will also hold additional charge of the post of Additional Secretary, MeiTY.

Mugdha Sinha, Director General (Tourism), will be Managing Director, India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd., the order said.

Suman Billa, Additional Secretary in the Tourism Ministry, will be the new Director General (Tourism) in Sinha's place.

Prabhat, a 1993 batch Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) officer, has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

M S Srikar, a Karnataka cadre IAS officer of 1999 batch, has been named as Additional Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat.

Sanjiv Shankar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, will now be Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor in the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ministry.

Abhijit Sinha, Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry, has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the same ministry.

Jitendra Srivastava, a 2000 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre, will be the Chairman & Managing Director, REC Ltd., Ministry of Power, the order said.

He is currently Joint Secretary, Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Mihir Kumar, Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry, has been named Chief Executive Officer, Government e-Marketplace Special Purpose Vehicle, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Vir Vikram Yadav will be Additional Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Sanoj Kumar Jha to be Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal, Solomon Arokiaraj will be Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs and Amitabh Kumar has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Commerce and Industry.

Roop Rashi, at present Textile Commissioner, Mumbai, has been named as Chief Executive Officer, Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Hirdesh Kumar, Deputy Election Commissioner, Election Commission of India, will be Managing Director, Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation of India. He succeeds Ashish Chatterjee, who has been appointed as Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of Steel.

Yatinder Prasad, Joint Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, has been named Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology.

Saurabh Kumar Tiwari has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Direct Benefit Transfer Mission, Cabinet Secretariat, Valeti Premchand, as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development, and Hoveyda Abbas will be Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Vinod Kotwal, Member Secretary, National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority, has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, the order said.

The ACC has also approved in-situ upgradation of 15 IAS officers to the level of Additional Secretary to the government of India by temporarily upgrading the posts held by them.