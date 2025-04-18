House panel asks labour ministry to hold Labour Conference at earliest

The parliamentary standing committee on labour has asked the labour ministry to convene the Indian Labour Conference (ILC) at the “earliest opportunity” in the “larger interest of the labour force” as a number of decisions involving labour issues have been taken in recent times.

The ILC, which was last held a decade ago, brings together representatives of workers, employers and the government. Discussions and recommendations from the ILC shape India’s labour laws and social security systems.

“Observing that during the last 10 years, many important decisions involving labour issues, including notification of four labour codes in the year 2019–20, have been taken. The committee exhorts the ministry to convene the ILC at the earliest opportunity in the larger interest of the labour force,” the committee noted in its latest report.

The first meeting of the ILC (then called Tripartite National Labour Conference) was held in 1942 and, so far, a total of 46 sessions have been held. The last ILC was convened in New Delhi on July 20–21, 2015. The proposed session of the ILC to be held in 2018 was called off citing “administrative reasons”, despite the fact that the standing labour committee (SLC) — a tripartite body that is a precursor to the ILC — had finalised the agenda items for the scheduled conference. Besides, the committee also noted that the tentative date of the next session of the ILC has not been conveyed by the government “despite being specifically asked to do so”.

“The ministry has simply stated that the government has been holding tripartite consultations on important labour policies/issues from time to time. The representatives of trade unions have expressed their serious concern over not holding an ILC and have urged to convene the ILC to uphold the traditions of tripartism and also to address pressing labour issues,” the house panel noted in its report. Virat Jaiswal, general secretary, National Front of Indian Trade Unions (NFITU), said that it is indeed alarming that nearly a decade has passed without this critical platform being convened for dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders in the labour sector.

“ILC serves as a vital forum to address pressing issues facing workers, including wage disparities, job security and improving working conditions. In light of the evolving economic landscape, it is imperative that we gather to discuss and implement policies that protect the rights and well-being of workers across the country. The voice of labour must be heard,” he added. Earlier, in the wake of the Covid pandemic in 2021, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) president had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene the ILC and “uphold the noble tradition of tripartism in the country”.