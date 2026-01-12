North India reels under biting cold, dense fog as south braces for rain

There is no respite from the biting winter chill across north India, as cold wave conditions and dense fog continue to blanket large parts of the region. Chilly winds, plunging temperatures and poor visibility have disrupted daily life, transport and travel across several states.

Fog forecast across north and east India

Dense to very dense fog is expected during morning hours in isolated pockets across large parts of north and east India over the coming days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the fog conditions are likely to persist as follows:

Uttar Pradesh: Dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets till January 13; dense fog likely till January 18

Bihar: Dense to very dense fog till January 12; dense fog in isolated pockets till January 17

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi: Dense fog likely during morning hours till January 17

Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand: Dense fog in isolated pockets till January 16

West Rajasthan: Dense fog till January 13

East Rajasthan, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim: Dense fog till January 14

Assam and Meghalaya; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura: Dense fog likely on January 14

Cold wave outlook

According to the IMD, moderate to severe cold wave conditions are expected to intensify across several northern and eastern states in the coming days. Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may witness severe cold wave conditions, with cold wave conditions persisting thereafter.

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh are also likely to experience cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in isolated pockets. Cold wave conditions are expected to extend to parts of Jharkhand and Kutch as well. IMD issues orange alert in Delhi The national capital continues to reel under biting cold and cold wave conditions. For Monday, the IMD has issued an orange alert, warning of cold wave conditions at many places, along with shallow to moderate fog during morning hours. The minimum temperature in Delhi is expected to dip to 2–4 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may hover around 18–20 degrees Celsius.

South India rainfall forecast The northeast monsoon brought rainfall to several areas across Tamil Nadu and the Karaikal region, and light rain to Puducherry on Sunday. Temperatures in these areas remained largely stable, hovering around or slightly above normal. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, light to moderate rainfall is expected over the next seven days, with heavy rain alerts issued for specific districts, reported ANI. On January 12, heavy rain warnings have been issued for Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukkottai districts, as well as the Karaikal area. Temperature outlook across India According to the IMD: