Personal interests not grounds to oppose new infra: CJI on Gauhati HC stir

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant expressed surprise at the opposition by members of the Gauhati High Court Bar Association to the new integrated Judicial Court Complex in Assam's North Guwahati area, the foundation for which he laid on Sunday.

He maintained that "personal vested interest should not be valid grounds" for resisting the development of new infrastructure.

The integrated Judicial Court Complex is envisaged to match aspirations of the future, the CJI said after laying the foundation stone for the facility at Rangmahal in North Guwahati.

As the head of the country's judiciary, Justice Kant stressed that he is bound to cater to the needs of those coming into the profession.

