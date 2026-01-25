North India on alert as biting cold returns, temperatures to dip further

A marked shift in weather patterns is expected across north India on Sunday as cold north-westerly winds sweep across the plains, bringing a sharp fall in minimum temperatures. After a phase of intense rainfall and heavy snowfall in the mountains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of worsening cold conditions along with the return of dense fog in several regions.

The IMD said the western disturbance that triggered widespread rain and snowfall has begun moving away. As it retreats, icy winds from the snow-clad Himalayas are expected to advance into the plains, intensifying winter conditions across northern India.

Dense fog and cold wave conditions likely across North India Yes. The IMD has cautioned that dense to very dense fog is likely during night and early morning hours over parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, with foggy conditions also expected in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Madhya Pradesh. Cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated areas of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan, further worsening the chill. Temperature drop forecast for central India Cold conditions are not expected to remain confined to the north. Central India is also likely to witness a noticeable dip in temperatures, with the IMD forecasting a fall of two to four degrees Celsius over the next few days, extending the impact of the cold spell to a wider region.

Fresh rain and snowfall likely in hill states The IMD has also indicated the likelihood of a fresh wet spell. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, is expected over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Isolated heavy rainfall and snowfall may occur in some of these hill regions, while adjoining plains of northwest India and Madhya Pradesh could see light to moderate rain with strong winds. There is also a possibility of isolated hailstorm activity in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Southern India to continue seeing rainfall activity Southern India continues to experience a contrasting weather pattern, with rainfall activity persisting across several states. The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, with isolated heavy rainfall possible. Thunderstorm activity with lightning is also likely over Kerala and Mahe, keeping wet conditions in place across the region.