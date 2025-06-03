Several northeastern states are grappling with severe floods and landslides following days of relentless rainfall. As of Monday, the death toll has climbed to 36, with over 550,000 people affected across the region. Assam remains the worst hit, reporting 11 deaths, followed by Arunachal Pradesh with 10 fatalities. Meghalaya recorded six deaths, Mizoram five, Sikkim three, and Tripura one.

ALSO READ: Kharge urges Centre to release funds for northeastern states hit by floods Union Minister and BJP president JP Nadda on Monday appealed to all state units and party workers to “provide all possible assistance in accordance with the issued guidelines”. Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the Centre’s handling of the crisis, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open the floodgates of the PM CARES Fund, “where he claimed crores lie without any audit”.

Assam: Over 500,000 people affected -In Assam, the flood situation worsened with over 535,000 people affected across 22 districts. As many as 15 rivers are flowing above the danger mark, an official bulletin said. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Lakhimpur, one of the worst-hit areas, and assured full support and relief measures. Road, rail, and ferry services have been disrupted in several regions. -On Monday evening, Sarma met Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in Guwahati to discuss key inter-state concerns, including the border dispute, a joint power and irrigation project, and strategies to address Guwahati’s urban flooding. Sarma has blamed upstream hill cutting in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district for worsening waterlogging in Guwahati.

-Both states agreed to assign the North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC) to conduct a satellite-based study to understand the region’s hydrology and flooding patterns. Data from the study is expected within three months. Sikkim: Landslide kills three soldiers, nine missing -In Sikkim ’s Mangan district, a landslide triggered by heavy rain struck a military camp in Chhaten, killing three army personnel and leaving nine missing. The deceased were identified as Havaldar Lakhwinder Singh, Lance Naik Munish Thakur, and porter Abhishek Lakhada. Rescue teams continue to search for the missing under challenging conditions. ALSO READ: Manipur flash floods: Over 56,000 people affected, 10,477 houses damaged -Sikkim DGP Akshay Sachdeva said 1,678 tourists stranded in Lachung and Chungthang towns were safely evacuated, while over 100 remain stranded in Lachen. Continuous rainfall since May 29 has triggered landslides, damaging roads and bridges, and isolating key tourist routes.

-With rainfall amounts surpassing 130 mm, routes to important tourist spots like Lachen, Lachung, Gurudongmar, Valley of Flowers, and Zero Point have been severely affected -A cloudburst caused the Teesta River to rise by 35-40 ft, cutting off regional connectivity. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has launched rescue and restoration efforts in the worst-affected corridors. -The state government advised tourists to travel only after checking road and weather conditions. Chief Secretary R Telang chaired a high-level review meeting to expedite the restoration of essential services. Manipur: 19,000 displaced -In Manipur, over 19,000 people have been displaced due to flooded rivers and breached embankments. Officials reported damage to 3,365 houses and 103 localities. Relief camps have been set up in Imphal East district for those evacuated from inundated areas.

ALSO READ: Northeast floods, landslides: Over 20 dead across Assam, Manipur, Arunachal -Joint rescue efforts by the Manipur Fire Service, Assam Rifles, SDRF, NDRF, and the Indian Army evacuated stranded medical students and staff from the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences. Continuous rain caused multiple breaches in the Imphal River embankment, inundating Imphal East. Arunachal Pradesh: 10 dead amid floods and landslides -In Arunachal Pradesh, floods and landslides have killed 10 people. The State Emergency Operation Centre said 938 residents in 156 villages across 23 districts have been affected. -Governor Lt General KT Parnaik (Retd) extended condolences and urged residents to remain vigilant in vulnerable areas. Major rivers continue to flow above danger marks.