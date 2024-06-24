Home / India News / Not happy with Centre for excluding Bengal from Teesta talks: Mamata to PM

Not happy with Centre for excluding Bengal from Teesta talks: Mamata to PM

Banerjee also urged the PM to not hold any such discussion with the neighbouring country without involving the West Bengal government

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM
Bengal has a very close relationship with Bangladesh - geographically, culturally and economically, she noted. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 11:36 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing strong reservation over the Centre excluding the state government from discussions with Bangladesh regarding Teesta water sharing and the Farakka Treaty.

Banerjee also urged the PM to not hold any such discussion with the neighbouring country without involving the West Bengal government.

I am writing this letter in context of the recent visit of Prime Minister of Bangladesh. It seems that water sharing issues relating to the Ganges and Teesta rivers may have been discussed during the meeting. Such unilateral deliberations and discussions without consultation and the opinion of the state government is neither acceptable nor desirable, she said in a three-page letter to Modi.

Bengal has a very close relationship with Bangladesh - geographically, culturally and economically, she noted.

I love and respect people of Bangladesh and always wish for their well-being... I convey my strong reservation that no discussion on sharing of Teesta water and the Farakka Treaty should be taken up with Bangladesh without the involvement of the state government. The interest of people in West Bengal is paramount, which should not be compromised at any cost, Banerjee said.

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 11:36 PM IST

