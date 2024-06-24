Home / India News / Ahmedabad airport gets hoax bomb threat; 2nd such incident since May 12

Ahmedabad airport gets hoax bomb threat; 2nd such incident since May 12

The incident comes more than a month after a similar threat mail was received by Ahmedabad airport authorities on May 12, but nothing suspicious was found then also

isis terrorists at Ahmedabad airport
On June 18, the Vadodara airport in Gujarat was among several other airports in the country which received a bomb threat via an email which later turned out to be a hoax. (Photo: X/@ahmairport)
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 9:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Ahmedabad airport on Monday received a bomb threat via an email which turned out to be a hoax after security personnel conducted a thorough search of the premises and did not find anything suspicious, an official said.

Nothing suspicious was found after the premises of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport was searched for more than two hours by local police and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, inspector of airport police station SG Khambhala said.

The search operation involving teams from local police, the CISF and a bomb disposal squad (BDS) went on for two-and-a-half hours, he said.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The incident comes more than a month after a similar threat mail was received by Ahmedabad airport authorities on May 12, but nothing suspicious was found then also.

On June 18, the Vadodara airport in Gujarat was among several other airports in the country which received a bomb threat via an email which later turned out to be a hoax.

Also Read

Some schools in Jaipur evacuated after getting bomb threats on email

Washington DC: Schools on lockdown as 191 bomb threat emails spark chaos

RBI, Mumbai banks receive bomb threat demanding resignation of FM

Bengaluru on high alert again as 3 hotels receive bomb threat emails

School bomb threat linked to students' online chat group, says UP police

Ayodhya Ram Temple's roof 'leaking' just 5 months after inauguration

NIA charges 8 involved in 'trafficking' Rohingyas, Bangladeshis into India

Unusual for HC to reserve verdict: SC during Kejriwal's bail hearing

Mere 29% entry-level professionals confident about retaining jobs: Study

4 of 5 workers in Delhi-NCR prefer flexible work location to beat the heat

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :AirportsBomb Threat Calls

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 9:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story