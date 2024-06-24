Ayodhya Ram Temple's roof 'leaking' just 5 months after inauguration

Amid the onset of the monsoon season, the Ayodhya Ram Mandir's roof has started 'leaking' just 5 months after inauguration, according to media reports.
The chief priest of the Ram Mandir stated that the temple's roof began leaking immediately after the first rains. "It is very surprising. So many engineers are here and the Pran Pratishtha was held on January 22, but water is leaking from the roof. Nobody would've thought this," says Ram Temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das.
He added that the newly constructed temple does not have proper drainage which has caused water to leak from above and accumulate near the idol. “If the rain intensifies, it would be difficult to offer prayers at the temple,” he said.
In a statement to ANI, Sri Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairman, Nripendra Mishrasaid, "I am in Ayodhya. I saw the rainwater dropping from the first floor. This is expected because Guru Mandap is exposed to the sky as the second floor and completion of Shikhar will cover this opening. I also saw some seepage from the conduit as this work on the first floor is in progress."
He added, "On completion, the conduit will be closed. There is no drainage in the Sanctum Santorum because all the Mandaps have measured slope for clearance of water and the water in Sanctum Santorum is manually absorbed. Moreover, the devotees are not performing Abhishek on the deity. There is no design or construction issue. The Mandaps which are open may get rainwater drops which was debated but the decision was to keep them open as per Nagar architectural norms."
The Ram Temple in Ayodhya was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22.