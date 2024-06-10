Not Modi's PMO but people's: PM Modi's message as he begins third term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi , in his first address to the staff of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) after taking charge for the third consecutive term on Monday, articulated his vision for the PMO as an institution dedicated to public service. He stressed that the PMO should be seen as a catalyst for infusing energy and dynamism into the system, rather than a “very big power centre” as it was perceived a decade ago.

“My effort has been that the PMO becomes a place for the service of the people. The PMO should be ‘people’s PMO’. It cannot be Modi’s PMO,” Modi said. He further said that he was not born to attain or accumulate power, but to serve the 1.4 billion Indians.

His swearing-in ceremony took place on Sunday evening, and he was welcomed by officials with applause when he arrived at his office on Monday morning.





ALSO READ: Modi 3.0 full list: Shah, Rajnath, Sitharaman, Gadkari retain portfolios Modi also outlined his expectations from government servants, expressing his desire to elevate the nation to unprecedented heights. He exhorted his team to surpass global benchmarks and exceed the work done in the past 10 years. “We must take the nation to the heights no other nation has ever achieved,” the PM said.

He identified clarity of thought, faith in conviction, and the character to act as prerequisites for success. He also noted that the recent victory of the National Democratic Alliance in the Lok Sabha polls validated the efforts of government employees.

Modi declared that his sole goal is “nation first”, his only motivation is “Viksit Bharat”, and he is committed to working round the clock to transform India into a developed country by 2047.

Modi encouraged his team to generate new ideas and enhance the scale of their work. He emphasised that it is not just him, but thousands of minds working together that run the government. As a result, citizens become witnesses to the magnificence of its abilities.

Modi underlined that the people who belong to his team have no time constraints, limits to thinking or any set benchmarks for effort. “Entire nation has faith in this team,” he said.

"The prime minister concluded the address by throwing light on the secret of his energy and said that a successful person is one that keeps the student within him alive,” an official statement said.