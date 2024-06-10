Home / India News / Not Modi's PMO but people's: PM Modi's message as he begins third term

Not Modi's PMO but people's: PM Modi's message as he begins third term

Listing his expectations from government servants, PM said he wanted to take the nation to new heights and exhorted his team to breach global benchmarks while surpassing work done in the last 10 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses officials of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), at South Block, in New Delhi, Monday, June 10, 2024
Archis Mohan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 10:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first address to the staff of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) after taking charge for the third consecutive term on Monday, articulated his vision for the PMO as an institution dedicated to public service. He stressed that the PMO should be seen as a catalyst for infusing energy and dynamism into the system, rather than a “very big power centre” as it was perceived a decade ago.

“My effort has been that the PMO becomes a place for the service of the people.  The PMO should be ‘people’s PMO’. It cannot be Modi’s PMO,” Modi said. He further said that he was not born to attain or accumulate power, but to serve the 1.4 billion Indians.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


His swearing-in ceremony took place on Sunday evening, and he was welcomed by officials with applause when he arrived at his office on Monday morning.

Modi also outlined his expectations from government servants, expressing his desire to elevate the nation to unprecedented heights. He exhorted his team to surpass global benchmarks and exceed the work done in the past 10 years. “We must take the nation to the heights no other nation has ever achieved,” the PM said.


He identified clarity of thought, faith in conviction, and the character to act as prerequisites for success. He also noted that the recent victory of the National Democratic Alliance in the Lok Sabha polls validated the efforts of government employees.

Modi declared that his sole goal is “nation first”, his only motivation is “Viksit Bharat”, and he is committed to working round the clock to transform India into a developed country by 2047.

Modi encouraged his team to generate new ideas and enhance the scale of their work. He emphasised that it is not just him, but thousands of minds working together that run the government. As a result, citizens become witnesses to the magnificence of its abilities.

Modi underlined that the people who belong to his team have no time constraints, limits to thinking or any set benchmarks for effort. “Entire nation has faith in this team,” he said. 

"The prime minister concluded the address by throwing light on the secret of his energy and said that a successful person is one that keeps the student within him alive,” an official statement said.


Also Read

Lok Sabha polls nearing, PMO reviews UK free trade agreement progress

PMO likely to review Red Sea conflict impact on trade and logistics

'No one should be scared': PM Modi on his vision for Viksit Bharat by 2047

I was not born for power; do not seek it: PM Modi's 1st address after oath

Who is Robert Fico, the Slovakian Prime Minister, shot multiple times?

Rajnath Singh remains PM Narendra Modi's pick for defence minister

Modi govt 3.0 Cabinet: Nirmala Sitharaman retains finance ministry

Pralhad Joshi: From mining coal to building green energy and food security

Nagpur MP Nitin Gadkari claims his domain for the third successive time

PM Modi calls ex-Prez Patil, former PM Manmohan as he begins 3rd term

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiPMOModi govtIndia Prime Minister

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 10:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story