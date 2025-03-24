Home / India News / Noted Gandhian Krishna Bharati dies; PM Modi, Andhra CM Naidu pay tribute

Noted Gandhian Krishna Bharati dies; PM Modi, Andhra CM Naidu pay tribute

Hailing from the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, Krishna Bharati was born in a jail when her parents were incarcerated during the freedom movement

Pasala Krishna Bharati
Krishna Murthy was an associate of Mahatma Gandhi, especially during his visits to coastal Andhra Pradesh | Image: X/@kishanreddybjp
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 7:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Noted Gandhian and social worker Pasala Krishna Bharati passed away at her residence here on Sunday due to old age.

She was 92.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed sorrow at her passing.

Known for her work in promoting education among the less privileged, especially Dalits, and donations to academic institutions and 'goshalas (cow shelters)' and others, Krishna Bharati was born to Pasala Krishna Murthy and Anja Lakshmi, both well-known freedom fighters.

Krishna Murthy was an associate of Mahatma Gandhi, especially during his visits to coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Hailing from the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, Krishna Bharati was born in a jail when her parents were incarcerated during the freedom movement. She chose to remain unmarried.

Significantly, Modi took Krishna Bharati's blessings when he visited the district's Bhimavaram town in 2022.

Also Read

Premium

Andhra Pradesh bags nearly Rs 4 trillion green investments in 8 months

Oji India opens new factory in Andhra's Sri City, to generate 300 jobs

Breakfast meeting revives Ashok Leyland's stalled bus plant in Andhra

'Jagan Reddy thought he was Andhra's Saddam': Nara Lokesh slams former govt

Andhra govt approves over Rs 1.21 trn in investments from 10 companies

In a post on X, Chief Minister Naidu paid homage to Krishna Bharati, recalling her work for the promotion of education among the underprivileged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Pained by the passing away of Pasala Krishna Bharathi ji. She was devoted to Gandhian values and dedicated her life towards nation-building through Bapu's ideals."  "She wonderfully carried forward the legacy of her parents, who were active during our freedom struggle. I recall meeting her during the programme held in Bhimavaram. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi was quoted as saying in a post on X by his office.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shiv Sena MLA files FIR against Kunal Kamra for remarks on Shinde

Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kathua

Latest LIVE: Election Commission 'dysfunctional', 'failed institution', says Kapil Sibal

Chinese premier warns of 'rising instability' at key business forum

Visa-free, cool and offbeat: Indian travellers' top summer picks

Topics :Narendra ModiAndhra PradeshChandrababu Naidu

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 7:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story