Noted Hindi poet Hariram Dwivedi dies at 87, PM Modi expresses grief

Noted Hindi and Bhojpuri poet, lyricist and litterateur Pandit Hariram 'Hari Bhaiya' Dwivedi passed away after a prolonged illness, his family said on Tuesday. He was 87.

According to his family members, Dwivedi -- who had been ailing for a long time, died on Monday afternoon at his residence in the Mahmoorganj area of this Uttar Pradesh district. His last rites will be performed at Manikarnika Ghat on Tuesday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences at his death.

Dwivedi's family members said the multiple award-winning poet had been unwell for several months. His health worsened late on Sunday and he succumbed the following day.

They said Dwivedi's last rites will be performed after his eldest son returns from Odisha.

Expressing grief over Dwivedi's passing, Modi said in a post on X, "I am saddened by the passing of Pandit Hariram Dwivedi, the great creator of Hindi literature and resident of Kashi. With poetry collections like Anganaiya and Jeevandayini Ganga and his various compositions, he will always be present in our lives. This is my prayer to God that he should find a place at His feet.