Home / India News / Nothing innovative solution presented by NUE applicants, says RBI

Nothing innovative solution presented by NUE applicants, says RBI

A total of six consortiums which had the global tech majors teaming up with local entities including Axis Bank and ICICI Bank had applied in 2021 for the NUE licence

Mumbai
Nothing innovative solution presented by NUE applicants, says RBI

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 8:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Six New Umbrella Entity (NUE) hopefuls, including Facebook, Google and Amazon, have failed to present any innovative solution due to which efforts to build an alternative to the NPCI have not moved ahead, the RBI said on Thursday.

A total of six consortiums which had the global tech majors teaming up with local entities including Axis Bank and ICICI Bank had applied in 2021 for the NUE licence.

"Of the proposals that we have received, we did not quite see any innovative or infrastructural solution that had come up," Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar told reporters when asked about progress on the front.

He said the RBI has had a look at the applications, and reminded that the central bank's objective was to get some innovations into the digital payments system which is already functioning well with efforts like Unified Payments Interface.

"We wanted to bring in new ideas. We did not want something which is either incremental or a substitute of existing ideas or technologies," Sankar added.

Meanwhile, the RBI brass reiterated that the Indian banking system continues to be sound and healthy, seeking to allay any concerns about the impact of the global contagions which started with the failure of Silicon Valley Bank in the US.

"As of now Indian banking system remains sound and healthy with strong capital and liquidity position, improving asset quality, better provisioning coverage along with the improved profitability," Deputy Governor M K Jain said.

He added that prudential regulations across commercial banks are uniformly applied irrespective of asset size, which includes statutory liquidity ratio, cash reserve ratio, liquidity coverage ratio, investment fluctuation reserve or stress testing.

Deputy Governor Michael Patra pointed to findings of a recent stress test on interconnectedness, which said none of the bank's capital levels will fall below required levels even if all the non-bank lenders feared to collapse may go down.

Topics :GoogleRBINPCIFacebook

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 6:10 PM IST

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Smart TV shipments records double-digit growth of 28% in 2022: Report

Uttarakhand CM inaugurates 'Health ATM' to facilitate health tests at home

Public grievances pendency in Central Secretariat jumps to 71,743 cases

Govt blames Oppn for logjam in Parliament as productivity dives in Houses

India keeps watch on developments concerning its security, says MEA

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story