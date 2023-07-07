Home / India News / NSA Ajit Doval likely to meet UK counterpart Tim Barrow in Delhi today

NSA Ajit Doval likely to meet UK counterpart Tim Barrow in Delhi today

This meeting between the two is the second for this year as earlier the two had an informal meeting on March 30

ANI Asia
The high-profile meeting came days after attacks and protests at Indian High Commission in London

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 9:50 AM IST
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is likely to meet his UK counterpart Tim Barrow in Delhi on Friday.

This meeting between the two is the second for this year as earlier the two had an informal meeting on March 30.

The high-profile meeting came days after attacks and protests at Indian High Commission in London.

Earlier, on March 19, a pro-Khalistan protestor in London climbed the High Commission of India's balcony and pulled down the Indian flag.

India had registered a strong protest over the matter while urging the UK authorities to take appropriate action against those involved in the act.

Topics :Ajit DovalNSABritain

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 9:50 AM IST

