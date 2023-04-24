Home / India News / NSE warns investors against guaranteed returns investment schemes

In a statement, the bourse said that these persons are not registered either as members or authorised persons with any registered member of the NSE

New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 6:14 PM IST
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday asked investors not to put their money in guaranteed returns investment schemes offered by three individuals.

The advisory came after the exchange found that the three individuals -- Veena (associated with Algo Master), Ankita Mishra and Vishal -- were offering such schemes.

In a statement, the bourse said that these persons are not registered either as members or authorised persons with any registered member of the NSE.

Further, the exchange has asked investors not to share their trading credentials such as user ID and password with anyone.

Cautioning investors, NSE asked investors "not to subscribe to any such scheme/ product offered by any person/entity offering indicative/assured/guaranteed returns in the stock market as the same is prohibited by law."

"Participation in such prohibited schemes is at investors' own risk, cost and consequences as such schemes are neither approved nor endorsed by the exchange," the exchange said.

For any kind of disputes relating to such prohibited schemes, mechanisms such as benefits of investor protection under the exchange's jurisdiction, exchange dispute resolution mechanism and investor grievance redressal mechanism administered by the exchange, would not be available to investors, it added.

Topics :NSENational Stock Exchangeinvestment schemes

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 6:14 PM IST

