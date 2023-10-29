NSG arrives in Kerala after twin blasts rock prayer meet in Kalamassery

Following blasts in Ernakulam district in Kerala, the National Security Guard (NSG) team on Sunday arrived at the spot where the twin blast took place earlier today in Kalamassery.

Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that a 14-member medical board is monitoring the entire situation following the blasts at the convention centre of a Christian group in Kochi, which claimed at least two lives and left several injured.

"We have constituted a 14-member medical board that is monitoring the entire situation. We have 18 patients currently in the ICU," she said.

She further informed that a 12-year-old girl is still in critical condition with a 95 per cent burn injury.

"A total of six people are critically ill. Every possible treatment and support is being provided," she added.

However, earlier in the evening, the Public Relations Department of Kerala, said that one more woman succumbed to her injuries, taking the toll to two in the blasts.

Multiple explosions took place at a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses in the Kalamassery area of Kochi at around 9:00 am.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while addressing the press conference, termed the incident "very unfortunate".

"What happened in Kalamassery is very unfortunate. Currently, 41 people are hospitalised, 27 people admitted to Ernakulam Medical College...4 people discharged. 2 people have died, and 5 are critical. A special team led by ADGP Law and Order will be investigating this incident...20 members will be in the investigating team. An all-party meeting has been called for tomorrow," he said.