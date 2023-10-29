Home / India News / NSG arrives in Kerala after twin blasts rock prayer meet in Kalamassery

NSG arrives in Kerala after twin blasts rock prayer meet in Kalamassery

"A total of six people are critically ill. Every possible treatment and support is being provided," Kerala Health Minister said

ANI
Representative image | Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 10:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Following blasts in Ernakulam district in Kerala, the National Security Guard (NSG) team on Sunday arrived at the spot where the twin blast took place earlier today in Kalamassery.

Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that a 14-member medical board is monitoring the entire situation following the blasts at the convention centre of a Christian group in Kochi, which claimed at least two lives and left several injured.

"We have constituted a 14-member medical board that is monitoring the entire situation. We have 18 patients currently in the ICU," she said.

She further informed that a 12-year-old girl is still in critical condition with a 95 per cent burn injury.

"A total of six people are critically ill. Every possible treatment and support is being provided," she added.

However, earlier in the evening, the Public Relations Department of Kerala, said that one more woman succumbed to her injuries, taking the toll to two in the blasts.

Multiple explosions took place at a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses in the Kalamassery area of Kochi at around 9:00 am.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while addressing the press conference, termed the incident "very unfortunate".

"What happened in Kalamassery is very unfortunate. Currently, 41 people are hospitalised, 27 people admitted to Ernakulam Medical College...4 people discharged. 2 people have died, and 5 are critical. A special team led by ADGP Law and Order will be investigating this incident...20 members will be in the investigating team. An all-party meeting has been called for tomorrow," he said.

Also Read

NSG team collects evidence from Shimla eatery rocked by explosion

G20 Summit: NSG Bomb Squad conducts anti-sabotage checks across Delhi

Kochi Water Metro increases services on Vyttila-Kakkanad route due to rush

The Kerala Story gets 'A' certificate from censor board, 10 scenes deleted

Kerala blast: Amit Shah speaks to Kerala CM; NSG, NIA teams being sent

PM to participate in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas programme in Gujarat

Police officer shot by terrorist in downtown Srinagar, critically wounded

6 dead, 25 injured in train accident in Vizianagaram district of Andhra

Why income support schemes tend to elude tenant farmers: Grassroots studies

Work on to make new plaque under ASI norms: Visva-Bharati VC to Bengal CM

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :NSG TerrorismKeralaKochi

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 10:54 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story