NSG, NDRF deployed as devotees gather in Puri for Jagannath Rath Yatra

A sea of devotees gathered in Puri on Friday to witness the world-famous Jagannath Rath Yatra, as Lord Jagannath, along with his siblings Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra, embarked on the ceremonial journey from the Shri Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple.

All rituals related to the Rath Yatra are being conducted as per schedule amid heightened security arrangements, with coordinated efforts from multiple security forces and district authorities.

Speaking to ANI about the arrangements, Puri District Magistrate Siddharth Swain said, "...The yatra route is full of devotees. All rituals related to the Rath Yatra will be conducted on time. Police have been deployed since last night. This time, NDRF has also been deployed... Yesterday, we removed illegal 6-7 drones. Flying of drones over Shri Jagannath Temple and the Gundicha temple is not allowed."

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been stationed in Puri as a precautionary measure due to the high footfall and scale of the event. NDRF Deputy Commandant Naveen Rana said, "Our personnel are trained to handle all situations, including any medical emergency, structure collapse or any other. We had conducted four mock drills along with the District Administration here." The yatra drew lakhs of devotees, many of whom had travelled from different parts of the country and abroad to to witness the grand chariots of the three deities, Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra, and sister goddess Subhadra, at the Gundicha temple, where the deities reside for a week and then return to Jagannath temple.