NSG, NDRF deployed as devotees gather in Puri for Jagannath Rath Yatra

All rituals related to the Rath Yatra are being conducted as per schedule amid heightened security arrangements, with coordinated efforts from multiple security forces and district authorities

Puri: Chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra at the Jagannath Temple, on the eve of the annual ‘Rath Yatra' festival, in Puri, Odisha, Thursday, June 26, 2025
Chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra at the Jagannath Temple, on the eve of the annual ‘Rath Yatra’ festival, in Puri, Odisha | PTI Photo
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 11:06 AM IST
A sea of devotees gathered in Puri on Friday to witness the world-famous Jagannath Rath Yatra, as Lord Jagannath, along with his siblings Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra, embarked on the ceremonial journey from the Shri Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple.

All rituals related to the Rath Yatra are being conducted as per schedule amid heightened security arrangements, with coordinated efforts from multiple security forces and district authorities.

Speaking to ANI about the arrangements, Puri District Magistrate Siddharth Swain said, "...The yatra route is full of devotees. All rituals related to the Rath Yatra will be conducted on time. Police have been deployed since last night. This time, NDRF has also been deployed... Yesterday, we removed illegal 6-7 drones. Flying of drones over Shri Jagannath Temple and the Gundicha temple is not allowed."

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been stationed in Puri as a precautionary measure due to the high footfall and scale of the event.

NDRF Deputy Commandant Naveen Rana said, "Our personnel are trained to handle all situations, including any medical emergency, structure collapse or any other. We had conducted four mock drills along with the District Administration here."

The yatra drew lakhs of devotees, many of whom had travelled from different parts of the country and abroad to to witness the grand chariots of the three deities, Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra, and sister goddess Subhadra, at the Gundicha temple, where the deities reside for a week and then return to Jagannath temple.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended a heartfelt welcome to devotees on the occasion of the annual Rath Yatra, urging them to participate with utmost faith and devotion.

In his message, CM Majhi said, "Join the Rath Yatra with faith and devotion, witness the divine glimpse of Mahaprabhu atop the chariot, and receive His blessings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Jagannath TempleJagannath Rath YatraLord JagannathOdisha

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

