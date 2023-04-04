Home / India News / Number of person days generated under MGNREGA drops in Jan-Feb period

Number of person days generated under MGNREGA drops in Jan-Feb period

On January 30, 2023, the Rural Development Ministry announced all MGNREGA wage payments must be made only through Aadhaar-based payments from February 1

New Delhi
Number of person days generated under MGNREGA drops in Jan-Feb period

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 7:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The number of person days generated under MGNREGA in January and February this year following the implementation of an app-based attendance system has gone down compared to previous years, data compiled by a civil society group has showed.

As groups of MGNREGA workers continue to protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the new attendance and payment systems for over a month, data compiled by NREGA Sangharsh Morcha, which has been at the helm of the protest, showed 34.59 crore person days were generated in January and February this year.

This was significantly lower than January and February 2022, when 53.07 crore person days of work were generated.

In 2021, 56.94 crore person days of work were generated in the same period. In 2020, it was 47.75 crore person days in the two months, while in 2019, 47.86 crore person days were generated in January and February.

The data has been calculated using the MIS Report.

MGNREGA workers protesting the National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) have said their attendance is not getting marked due to network issues in rural areas and have demanded a rollback. The workers are also protesting against the Aadhaar-Based Payment System (ABPS), which has been made mandatory, as several workers do not have ABPS accounts.

According to the data compiled by the NREGA Sangharsh Morcha, on February 1, less than 40 per cent of total MGNREGA workers were eligible for ABPS payments. This is over 10 crore workers across the country.

The NMMS app is used to record workers' attendance at MGNREGA worksites by uploading geotagged photographs twice a day. It was made mandatory across all worksites on January 1, 2023.

On January 30, 2023, the Rural Development Ministry announced all MGNREGA wage payments must be made only through Aadhaar-based payments from February 1.

There are around 27.5 crore registered workers under MGNREGA, 8.4 crore workers worked in 2022-23, and 272.8 crore person days of work was generated.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, better known as MGNREGA or NREGA, is a flagship scheme aimed at enhancing livelihood security of households in rural areas of the country by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year to every household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work.

Topics :MGNREGALabourer

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 5:20 PM IST

Also Read

Centre will now define minimum work requirement under MGNREGA: Report

MGNREGA improved earnings during Covid-19, but more funding needed: Report

Work demand under MGNREGS at 4-month high, FY23 funds almost exhausted

Are states with high levels of poverty spending less on MGNREGS?

Rajasthan increases honorarium of contract workers under MGNREGA scheme

Karnataka at top in delivery of justice among 18 large states: IJR

Govt sets up panel to find way forward for stalled realty projects

Debate rages on Indian kids' exposure to ChatGPT in classrooms

SC rules on service tax on corporate guarantees, gives pvt firm relief

Air India Express, AirAsia India focus on common check-in systems

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story