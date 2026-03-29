Odisha BJP MLA lands in trouble for firing during Ram Navami procession

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Odisha has landed in legal trouble after allegedly firing a pistol during a Ram Navami procession in Balangir district.

The incident, which took place on Friday evening, came to light after videos of Titlagarh MLA Nabin Kumar Jain firing a pistol into the air during the procession in his hometown went viral on social media the following day.

Acting on the footage, police registered a case against Jain under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for acts endangering public safety, along with Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, which pertain to illegal use and handling of firearms.

Police sources said the firing occurred when a large Ram Navami procession, attended by hundreds of devotees, was passing through key areas of Titlagarh, including Shastri Chowk and Old Bank Chowk, after commencing from the Radha Krishna Temple. Eyewitnesses alleged that the MLA fired three rounds into the air at different points along the route, creating panic among participants. Visuals that have gone viral online show Jain waving a flag before taking a pistol from his personal security officer (PSO), Premachand Nag, and discharging it into the air. Police officials confirmed that the firearm used in the incident was licensed. Jain had initially claimed that it was a toy gun used in a “playful” attempt to energise the crowd.

According to the FIR lodged by the police, the MLA had opened blank firing near Shastri Chhak during the Ram Navami procession. The PSO guided him on how to open the firing. Hundreds of people were part of the procession when the incident took place, and it led to panic in the crowd. Police said even if blank rounds were used, firing a weapon in a crowded public gathering violates established safety norms and provisions of the Arms Act, under which celebratory firing is prohibited due to the inherent risk to human life. "The people involved in the incident have been served notice for questioning. A case has been registered and all legal proceedings as per the law have been taken," said additional SP Himanshu Behera.

Following the incident, the PSO has been placed under suspension for alleged negligence of duty, and he has been removed from the MLA’s security detail. He has also been summoned for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation. The opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) strongly condemned the incident, terming it a blatant display of arrogance and raising questions over law and order under the ruling BJP government. Senior BJD leader and former minister Tukuni Sahu demanded immediate arrest of Jain, alleging that the MLA had “crossed all limits of decency” by brandishing and firing a firearm in full public view during a religious procession.