Odisha CM Majhi launches 481 developmental projects worth Rs 1,151 crore

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday launched 481 developmental projects worth Rs 1,151 crore across different districts.

He launched the projects during an event organised here to celebrate local self-governance day.

The chief minister also gave appointment letters to 27 newly recruited municipal service officers.

Speaking on the occasion, Majhi highlighted the importance of self-governance in providing basic facilities to citizens and underscored the need for elected public representatives to work above politics to fulfil people's expectations.

The elected public representatives need to shoulder the burden of Panchayati Raj and the existing self-governance system in urban areas, he said.