Odisha CM Majhi launches 481 developmental projects worth Rs 1,151 crore

He launched the projects during an event organised here to celebrate local self-governance day

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi
Majhi assured that his government is committed to developing all cities of Odisha, including Bhubaneswar. | Photo: Facebook/ @mohancharanmajhibjp
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 11:30 PM IST
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday launched 481 developmental projects worth Rs 1,151 crore across different districts.

The chief minister also gave appointment letters to 27 newly recruited municipal service officers.

Speaking on the occasion, Majhi highlighted the importance of self-governance in providing basic facilities to citizens and underscored the need for elected public representatives to work above politics to fulfil people's expectations.

The elected public representatives need to shoulder the burden of Panchayati Raj and the existing self-governance system in urban areas, he said.

Majhi also advised all elected public representatives, including councillors, vice-chairpersons and chairpersons of urban local bodies to rise above politics and work with the municipal administration towards fulfilling people's expectations.

Majhi also underlined the need for decentralisation and empowerment of municipalities to plan and provide services for urban infrastructure.

Referring to rapid urbanisation in Bhubaneswar, the chief minister acknowledged the challenges faced in providing basic facilities to residents.

Majhi assured that his government is committed to developing all cities of Odisha, including Bhubaneswar.


First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 11:29 PM IST

