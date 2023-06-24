Home / India News / Odisha CM Patnaik reviews preparedness for floods as monsoon sets in

Odisha CM Patnaik reviews preparedness for floods as monsoon sets in

The chief minister asked officials to give special attention to pregnant women, physically and mentally challenged people, children, widows and the elderly during rescue and relief operations

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2023 | 6:08 PM IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday directed officials to remain prepared for floods with monsoon setting in over the state.

Chairing a meeting of the State-Level Natural Calamity Committee, Patnaik said at least 24 districts were affected by heavy rains and floods last year.

"The period from June to October is crucial for us, during which drought, flood or cyclone may occur," he said.

He said the state managed the calamities successfully last year, and got an award from the Centre for it.

"We should also remain prepared this year for any other kind of exigencies. Adequate measures must be taken in respect of early warning systems, rescue and relief operations, supply of drinking water, and health and veterinary services," Patnaik said.

The Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Fire Services should remain alert for immediate response at all times, he said.

The control rooms in the districts should be functional round the clock, he said, adding that 'SATARK' app which has been developed to disseminate real-time updates should be used as a single-window platform to communicate information to people.

Directing the Food Supplies Department to ensure a sufficient quantity of food, Patnaik asked the Fisheries and ARD Department to store adequate cattle feed in vulnerable and inaccessible areas.

Provision for green fodder and opening of cattle camps during floods must be ensured, he said.

The chief minister asked officials to give special attention to pregnant women, physically and mentally challenged people, children, widows and the elderly during rescue and relief operations.

Topics :Naveen PatnaikOdisha Monsoon

First Published: Jun 24 2023 | 6:08 PM IST

