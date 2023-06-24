PM Modi describes meeting Indian diaspora in US as 'sweet dish after meal'

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's farewell address to a gathering of the Indian-American diaspora on the last day of his four-day historic visit to the US, he said meeting them all was like "having a sweet dish after a meal."

During his hour-long address at the Ronald Reagan Centre in Washington DC, the PM thanked the Indian community for turning up in large numbers and said "I can sense a mini-India converging here. I thank you all for coming here. I have received unprecedented love and affection during my stay in the US."

Stating that the India-US partnership will be beneficial in the 21st century, PM Modi said, "You all play a crucial role in this partnership.... meeting you all is like having a sweet dish after a meal."

During his address, the Prime Minister said, new US consulates will be opened in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad and also it has been decided that the H1B visa renewal can be done in the US itself.

He said people from India need no longer to go outside the US to renew H1B visas, which he said will majorly help IT professionals.

The Prime Minister also lauded the role played by the Indian community in deepening the ties between US and India.

The Prime Minister said it is a matter of pride for the Indians to see Made in India products in the US and witness India's talented individuals leading global companies, and observe the world dance to the tune of the Oscar-winning song 'Nattu Nattu'.

PM Modi also appreciated the huge footfall witnessed on the International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters.

He said, "You get delighted with every achievement of India. You feel proud that such a large number of countries of the world come together at the UN HQ for Yoga Day. You feel proud when you see Made in India at the supermarkets here. You feel proud when you see Indian talents leading the companies. You feel proud when the whole world dances to the tunes of 'Naatu Naatu..."

"The partnership between India and the United States will make the world better in the 21st Century. You all play a crucial role in this partnership. I will be leaving for the airport straight from here, meeting you all is like having a sweet dish after food," said PM Modi while interacting with a cheerful Indian diaspora.

The address and interaction with the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Centre was PM Modi's last scheduled programme during his four-day historic State visit to the US.

Earlier, he had interacted with the Indian diaspora following his address at the Kennedy Centre.

The hall began reverberating with the chants of "Modi-Modi" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

PM Modi headed towards the airport directly from the Ronald Reagan Centre, from where he emplaned to Egypt.

Upon arrival in Egypt, PM Modi will have various engagements with the leaders and Indian diaspora there. He will spend nearly half an hour at the Al-Hakim Mosque and will also visit the Heliopolis War Grave cemetery to pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice fighting for Egypt during the First World War.