Home / India News / We will 'thoroughly' clean Delhi within 2 months, says Mayor Oberoi

We will 'thoroughly' clean Delhi within 2 months, says Mayor Oberoi

Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi on Thursday pledged to clean Delhi within two months, saying that special cleanliness campaigns will be conducted in each zone to "thoroughly cleaning each ward"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
We will 'thoroughly' clean Delhi within 2 months, says Mayor Oberoi

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 9:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi on Thursday pledged to clean Delhi within two months, saying that special cleanliness campaigns will be conducted in each zone to "thoroughly cleaning each ward".

Oberoi held a review meeting with all zonal DCs of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to discuss Delhi's cleanliness, desilting of drains, road repairs, and park maintenance, among other local issues, officials said.

During the meeting, the mayor instructed officials to coordinate with councillors to enhance public services. The importance of regular inspections inwards and prioritised resolution of issues was also emphasised.

In the review meeting, officials informed Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi that the cleaning of drains in the MCD areas is nearly complete, while some drains in other departments are still pending.

"To address this, the mayor sought a list of the relevant drains to establish coordination with other departments for their cleaning. This collaborative effort aims to prevent waterlogging in Delhi during the monsoon season," the Mayor's office said in a statement.

"Dr Shelly Oberoi reiterated the commitment to completely clean Delhi within two months. Special campaigns will be conducted in each zone, involving the participation of all campaign employees. Additionally, a campaign to remove construction and demolition waste will be launched in each zone," the statement added.

Leader of the House Mukesh Goyal emphasised the need for officials in all 12 zones to work together and address public-related issues based on merit. Sufficient funds will also be allocated to support the work of the civic body, he said.

In light of the festival of Eid-ul-Adha, all regional DCs have been instructed to repair street lights and ensure cleanliness around mosques.

Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal highlighted the importance of maintaining cleanliness in the areas of Old Delhi among other areas.

The municipal corporation will conduct cleaning operations three times during the festival to ensure a hassle-free experience for the public, the mayor's office noted.

Also Read

Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi to participate in 52nd General Mayor's meet in MP

Delhi HC sets aside Mayor Shelly Oberoi's decision to call for a repoll

Shelly Oberoi has set April 26 for fresh MCD mayoral polls: AAP leader

Shelly Oberoi re-elected MCD Mayor: Why fresh polls? All you need to know

AAP announces candidate Shelly Oberoi's victory in Delhi mayor election

Monitoring of water supply for efficient distribution from July 1: Delhi CM

Institutions in both countries based on democratic values, says PM Modi

Surat adds sparkle to lab-grown diamond gifted by PM Modi to US First Lady

Drone, jet engine deals will boost India-US defence ties: Experts

Indo-US one of most defining relationships in 21st century: Biden

Topics :DelhiMCD

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 9:42 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story