Monitoring of water supply for efficient distribution from July 1: Delhi CM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Delhi government will use special computer systems called SCADA to monitor the water supply more efficiently from July 1.

This will help make sure water is distributed properly across the city, an official statement quoted Kejriwal as saying.

To make this monitoring possible, flow meters will be installed on the water pipeline network by the end of this year. These meters are connected to the SCADA system, which allows the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) headquarters to keep an eye on how much water is flowing in each pipeline all over Delhi, the statement said.

SCADA systems are like smart computers that help manage the water system. They allow the people in charge to watch over everything from one central location, it said.

During a meeting with DJB officials, Kejriwal emphasised the government's commitment to preventing wastage of water in Delhi.

The DJB, in a statement, said it has been found that there are no proper records of water availability in the city.

Although water is being supplied to different areas, it is not being properly recorded. Over the years, the main water lines have been tapped and changed, causing some areas to receive low or no water pressure, it said.

The government is thus installing flow meters to prevent leakage and wastage. The DJB has already installed 352 flow meters at the main level and plans to install about 108 more, it said.

There is a need to install flow meters at 4,053 locations on the secondary water lines. Of these, 2,456 meters have already been installed, but 1,537 more need to be put in place, the statement said.