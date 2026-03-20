Odisha enters Guinness records with Pakhala Divas, serves over 1 tonne

Odisha on Friday entered the Guinness World Records by serving over one tonne of its iconic fermented rice dish “Pakhala” to more than 2,000 people from underprivileged communities in less than two hours, in a unique celebration that blended culture, sustainability and social outreach.

Officials said the record was achieved during “Pakhala Parba”, a grand event organised by the Tourism Department at Panthanivas here to mark the International Day of Happiness, with an initiative aimed at promoting Odisha’s traditional cuisine on the global stage.

A total of 1,176 kg of Pakhala was prepared and served as part of the official record attempt, out of an overall measured weight of 1,716 kg, including the vessel. The large-scale preparation was made using about 850 kg of rice, along with curd and traditional ingredients.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who attended the Pakhala Parba celebrations, said Pakhala is not just food but an integral part of Odisha’s culture and tradition. For its uniqueness and health benefits, Odisha is celebrating March 20 as “Pakhala Divas”. He described the initiative as an effort to take Odia cuisine to the world while ensuring that traditional food practices remain relevant in a rapidly changing society. Recalling his childhood association with the dish, Majhi said Pakhala symbolises simplicity and sustainability, adding that it is a zero-waste food with significant probiotic benefits. He also highlighted its cultural and spiritual importance, stating that Pakhala Bhog and Tank Torani are offered to Lord Jagannath at Sri Mandir in Puri.

“Offering this simple food to God shows how pure the common lifestyle is. The beneficial bacteria present in Pakhala kill the harmful bacteria in it. Pakhala Day is no longer celebrated only in Odisha. It has now become a global celebration. Odias living in different parts of India and around the world are celebrating this day with pride. Pakhala has become a way for Odias living abroad to stay connected to their land. It makes us proud that our culture can reach every corner of the world,” the CM said. In a fast-changing world, Majhi said moving forward is important. “But it is equally important to stay connected to our roots. The main goal of our government is to move forward strongly towards modernity while preserving our ancient culture. The continuous efforts of our government to honour the history of Odisha and preserve it for future generations have created a new hope and pride in the hearts of every Odia,” he added.

The Chief Minister spoke to the Odia diaspora from 15 countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Singapore, who were connected virtually. On this occasion, he felicitated some renowned chefs who are promoting Odia food at the global and national level. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said the state is committed to popularising Odisha’s authentic flavours globally. “Once seen as a common man’s meal, Pakhala is now recognised as a superfood and has reached countries like the US, UK and Australia,” she said. The record-setting preparation was displayed across a 2,500 sq ft area in a design inspired by the wheel of the Konark Sun Temple, symbolising the state’s cultural heritage. In collaboration with the Robin Hood Army, the government ensured that the entire quantity was distributed among underprivileged communities, particularly in interior regions.