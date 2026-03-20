SC flags officials' liability over illegal mining in Chambal sanctuary

The Supreme Court on Friday signalled that officials in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh could be held ‘vicariously liable’ for damage to wildlife habitats within the National Chambal Sanctuary, attributing the ongoing destruction to administrative apathy in curbing illegal sand mining.

A Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, hearing a suo motu matter concerning unlawful mining activities and their impact on endangered aquatic species such as ghariyals, indicated that a detailed examination would be done after responses from the concerned states and departments are filed.

At this stage, the Court underscored that any degradation of protected habitats would invite penal consequences under a range of environmental and forest laws, including the Wildlife Protection Act and the Environment Protection Act, among others. In its order, the Court observed that officials from the forest, mining, water resources, and police departments of the three states could be held responsible for aiding the destruction by failing to act against illegal mining operations. It noted that comprehensive directions would be issued after considering the responses filed.