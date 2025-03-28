Odisha govt clears ₹1.65 trn investment proposals, to create 50K jobs

The Odisha government on Thursday approved 10 investment proposals, including those of Vedanta Ltd and JSW Steel, worth over ₹1.65 lakh crore, having the potential to create over 50,000 jobs, a statement said.

The approvals were given at a meeting of the High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA), chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Among the projects for which approval was given was Vedanta Ltd's two projects in the Rayagada district.

The mining major will invest ₹50,537 crore for setting up a 6-mtpa alumina refinery, and ₹40,991 crore for a greenfield 1.2-mtpa aluminium smelter.

The HLCA approved JSW Steel Ltd's ₹35,000 crore investment proposal for a 5-mtpa integrated steel plant in Keonjhar.

It also approved Shyam Steel's 1.5-mtpa integrated steel plant worth ₹5,200 crore in Bhadrak.

Approval was also given to OCL Iron and Steel Ltd's ₹3,000-crore integrated steel plant, which has a capacity of 1.2 mtpa, in Keonjhar.

Orissa Thermal Energy Ltd's 2,400-mw (3 x 800 mw) ultra super critical thermal power plant was also approved. It will be set up at an investment of ₹18,450 crores.

Orissa Metallurgical Industry Pvt Ltd's ₹8,000-crore investment for a titanium complex for producing titanium slag, titanium pigment and titanium sponge in Ganjam was also given approval.

Approvals were also given to Shreetech Data Ltd's ₹1,560 crore investment for a 9-ktpa unit in Mayurbhanj, World Green Energy Pvt Ltd's ₹1,475-crore facility for manufacturing solar modules and solar photovoltaic cells in Ganjam, and Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory's ₹1,090-crore expansion of Khurdha unit.