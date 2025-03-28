Delhi Assembly to discuss Mustafabad name change, CAG report on DTC today

The Delhi Assembly is set to deliberate on key issues this Friday, as outlined in the List of Business (LoB). Among the scheduled discussions are the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit report on the functioning of the Delhi Transport Corporation, as well as the name change of the Mustafabad Assembly Constituency.

According to the LoB, the Delhi Assembly will focus on the "CAG Audit Report on Functioning of 'Delhi Transport Corporation' as part of the session's agenda.

The Assembly will also discuss a resolution moved by BJP MLA and Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht "to change the name of Mustafabad Assembly Constituency to Shiv Vihar Assembly Constituency, in view of the sentiments of constituency voters," read the LoB.

Additionally, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha will present a resolution on the "implementation of free distribution of gas cylinders on special occasions by the Delhi government," it added.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Legislative Assembly, under the leadership of BJP MLA Abhay Verma, passed a motion to dispose of long-pending cases referred to the Committee on Privileges, the Committee on Petitions, and the Committee on Questions and References from the Sixth and Seventh Legislative Assemblies.

The motion, which was presented by Verma with the Speaker's permission, was adopted during the ongoing session of the Eighth Legislative Assembly.

Addressing the House, Abhay Verma, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Laxmi Nagar, highlighted the context of the motion, "Whereas, in its meeting held on December 4, 2024, the Seventh Legislative Assembly passed three resolutions that the pending works of the Committee on Privileges, the Committee on Petitions, and the Committee on Questions and References be examined by the respective committees of the Eighth Legislative Assembly under Rule 183; whereas, the provision under Rule 183 is rarely invoked and only in exceptional cases where a committee is unable to complete its work before the dissolution of the House."

Also Read

Verma further emphasized that many cases had either not been examined by the respective committees or had remained unresolved for years without any reports being submitted. Some of the cases involving Delhi Government officials had even escalated to the Delhi High Court, complicating their resolution further.

The motion concluded with a resolution stating, "Therefore, this House resolves that no further action be taken on the pending cases referred to the Committee on Privileges, the Committee on Petitions, and the Committee on Questions and References during the Sixth and Seventh Legislative Assemblies, and that they be considered as disposed of."

The Delhi Legislative Assembly, on March 27, adopted a motion to dispose of eight pending court cases, including those filed by officers of the Delhi government. These cases were previously under review by various committees, such as Privileges, Questions and References, and Petitions.