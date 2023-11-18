Home / India News / Odisha govt's nod for 8 investment projects worth over Rs 1,397 crore

Odisha govt's nod for 8 investment projects worth over Rs 1,397 crore

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
Photo: Pexels

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2023 | 11:27 AM IST
The Odisha government has approved eight projects with a total investment proposal of over Rs 1,397 crore in six districts, a statement said.

These projects will generate employment opportunities for 2,860 people in the state.

The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority on Friday gave its nod to eight proposals with a total investment of Rs 1397.18 crore, the statement said.

The government has green-lighted the proposal of Sintex BAPL Ltd to set up a plastic pipes and tank manufacturing unit in Sambalpur district with an investment of Rs 479.47 crore.

Hindalco Industries Ltd's plan to invest Rs 241.05 crore to build a white-fused alumina manufacturing unit in the same district got a go-ahead from the administration.

The authority gave its nod to the proposal of HIL India to invest Rs 250 crore to set up a pipe manufacturing unit in Balasore.

The state government also approved the proposals of Mega Flex Plastics Ltd (Rs 62.38 crore), Sandhu Tubes Pvt Ltd (Rs 99.54 crore), KAI Steel Pvt Ltd (Rs 89.44 crore), Anuj Autograph Business Park (Rs 105.30 crore) and GGL Chalet Pvt Ltd (Rs 70 crore).

Topics :Odisha infrastructureInvestment

First Published: Nov 18 2023 | 11:27 AM IST

