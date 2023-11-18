Home / India News / Amit Shah to release BJP manifesto for Telangana assembly elections

Amit Shah to release BJP manifesto for Telangana assembly elections

After launching the manifesto, Shah will address poll rallies in Gadwal, Nalgonda and Warangal

Press Trust of India Hyderabad

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2023 | 10:13 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to release the BJP's manifesto for upcoming Telangana assembly polls during his visit to the state on Saturday.

After launching the manifesto, Shah will address poll rallies in Gadwal, Nalgonda and Warangal.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Amit Shah will release the manifesto at 10 AM before leaving for the rallies," party sources said.

The BJP is expected to step up its campaign for the November 30 polls with several union ministers participating in the rallies in the coming days.

Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy had earlier said the state unit had requested the party high command to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed four rallies in the state in the run up to the polls and is awaiting the response.

The ruling BRS and Congress have already released their poll manifesto.

Also Read

Telangana Assembly elections: PM Modi, top BJP leaders to begin campaigning

Telangana Congress demands CM KCR's resignation, governor rule in state

Like Telangana statehood promise, Congress will deliver: Rahul Gandhi

Telangana elections: BRS working on unemployment allowance to lure youth

Telangana elections: BRS releases first list, KCR to contest from two seats

AQI improves to 'very poor', but no respite from toxic air in Delhi

LIVE: Shah to release BJP's manifesto for Telangana assembly polls today

Railways launch drive against inflammable items including firecrackers

US remains top choice for Indian students pursuing higher education abroad

U'khand tunnel: IAF deploys C-17 to airlift critical equipment from Indore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Amit ShahTelanganaBJP

First Published: Nov 18 2023 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story