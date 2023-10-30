Home / India News / Odisha to spend Rs 2,000 cr for disaster resilient infrastructure: Patnaik

Odisha to spend Rs 2,000 cr for disaster resilient infrastructure: Patnaik



ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 8:01 AM IST
The Odisha government will spend Rs 2,000 crore to build disaster-resilient infrastructure in the state, announced Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the occasion of the 'disaster preparedness day' on Sunday.

While addressing the gathering at an event organised in Bhubaneswar to recall the devastating Super Cyclone that hit the state on this day in 1999, through video conference, Patnaik said that "the natural disasters have become a major challenge for Odisha, however, the state has always tried and successfully dealt with the disasters."

"The Bahanaga triple-train tragedy that took place earlier this year in Balasore district is an example of the preparedness of the State government to tackle the disasters", he said.

The CM further said that "Special Units will be opened in Cuttack, Berhampur, Sambalpur and Rayagada to fight against disasters at various parts of the State. These units will rush to the places which are likely to be hit by the natural calamities at the possible earliest time and carry out the rescue operation."

"The Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department will prepare a special plan to work for the management of different types of disasters at the Grama Panchayat level in the 10 coastal districts of the State", he added.

While speaking on this occasion, Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said that a total of 10 persons from each village will be trained by the Red Cross on disaster management. Besides, each government officer will also undergo the training, he added.

Moreover, automated weather and rain gauge stations will be set up in every panchayat and the World Bank will provide financial assistance for 3,000 panchayats in this regard, the Chief Secretary said.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Mandri along with other dignitaries recalled the 1999 Odisha cyclone, and how a proper disaster management plan helped save lives and properties within 24 hours.

Topics :Naveen PatnaikOdisha India's infrastructure

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 8:01 AM IST

