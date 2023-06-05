Odisha Train tragedy: Body identification a major challenge for state govt

The rescue operation in the Balasore triple train tragedy has been completed and injured passengers admitted to different hospitals as per their medical condition and many discharged also, but the major challenge before the Odisha government is the identification of dead bodies.

While some bodies are lying unclaimed, two different families claimed one body. As the bodies are in bad condition, the family members were facing difficulty in identifying, the officials said.

As many as 123 dead bodies have been preserved in the mortuary of AIIMS Bhubaneswar while another 70 have been stored at the mortuaries of Capital Hospital, Sum Hospital, Amri Hospital, KIMS Hospital and Hi-Tech hospital in Bhubaneswar.

"We are facing issues in identification of some bodies as the bodies are in very bad condition and faces are not being identified properly. In such cases we have to move forward by conducting DNA tests," said Vijay Amruta Kulange, commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). AA

The doctors are following all procedures while handling the bodies, he said.

"We have submitted related documents to the local authority to claim our body. But someone else has lodged a complaint claiming the same body. So, we are unable to receive the body," said an old man from West Bengal.

"Out of 275 dead bodies, so far 151 bodies have been identified. All bodies after due process are being handed over for transfer to destination," said Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena in a tweet.

"Arrangements for free transportation of the bodies by hearses/dead body carriers till destination were made by the Odisha government," he said.

The state government has set up help desks at each hospital and each mortuary and officials are extending all required help to the victims and their family members, said Odisha development commissioner Anu Garg.

"Problems in identification of bodies usually happen in such a massive devastating tragedy. But, the state administration in coordination with officials of railway and government of India are jointly making all efforts to resolve the issues," Garg said.

"We are showing them pictures of bodies and also a list of passengers undergoing treatment in different hospitals. If someone found their loved one is under treatment in a hospital, we take them to the concerned hospital. If they identify anybody, we provide them all kinds of assistance here," she said.

Besides, arrangements have been made for accommodation of the relatives of the victims, she added.

--IANS

bbm/dpb