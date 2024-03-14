Home / India News / Officials asked to shift govt buildings from red zone in Joshimath

Officials asked to shift govt buildings from red zone in Joshimath

The DM also asked officials to offer all rehabilitation options to the subsidence-affected families falling under the red zone in Joshimath

Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana. Photo: ANI
Press Trust of India Gopeshwar
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 11:14 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana on Thursday asked officials to conduct a survey of government buildings and properties in the unsafe red zone in land-subsidence hit Joshimath and shift them to safe locations.

The district magistrate gave the instructions at a meeting with departmental officers convened to review reconstruction work related to disaster risk reduction in Joshimath.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A survey should be conducted of all the government buildings and assets in the red zone in Joshimath and land in safe locations in and around the town should be identified for shifting them, Khurana said at the meeting.

The DM also asked officials to offer all rehabilitation options to the subsidence-affected families falling under the red zone in Joshimath.

Drainage, sewerage work, toe erosion, and construction of the GIS sub-centre in Joshimath were reviewed at the meeting.

Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti and Joshimath Mool Niwasi Swabhiman Sangathan have opposed the state government's rehabilitation policy and put forth 15 demands, including initiating remedial measures for the land-subsidence problem in Joshimath, and a displacement allowance for the affected people.

Also Read

Joshimath crisis: Govt approves Rs 1,658 cr recovery, reconstruction plan

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Manual drilling advances, breakthrough soon

Rescue workers 'close to' breaking through rubble in Silkyara tunnel

65% houses in Joshimath impacted by land subsidence, shows govt report

65% houses impacted, Rs 565 cr damage in Joshimath subsidence: NDMA panel

Committee on ONOP bats for two-step approach for simultaneous polls

Petrol, diesel prices cut by Rs 2 across India, says oil minister

Top ten donors account for a third of electoral bonds, shows data

ECI publishes details of electoral bond data on its website: See full list

India, Brazil hold first '2+2' defence ministerial dialogue on tech, energy

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :UttarakhandGovernment

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 11:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story