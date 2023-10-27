Officials conspired to stop AAP's 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme: Bharadwaj

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj Friday alleged that a few officials had conspired to stop the AAP government's scheme of providing free treatment to accident victims with payments not being made to private hospitals for nearly a year.

He said that he has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take action against the officials concerned.

The 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme encourages people to rescue those who have met with road accidents. Under it, the government foots the hospital bills of those who have met with accidents in Delhi.

"Payments are made to private hospitals at government rates. But for the last one year or so, payments have not been released to private hospitals. There is a conspiracy by certain officers to stop the scheme," Bharadwaj said at a press conference.

"Health secretary and former DGHS chief did this deliberately to defame Kejriwal. Need to initiate strict action against them," he added.

When asked about the pollution situation in the national capital and its impact on people's health, the minister said, "We have asked pulmonologists to assess the situation and prepare advisory for health centres and mohalla clinics so that when patients come there they can guide them and refer them to hospitals."



"We will ask health centres and mohalla clinics to ensure that they have adequate medicines available," he added.