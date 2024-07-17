Oil tanker capsize off the Oman coast, 13 Indians among 16 crew missing

A Comoros-flagged oil tanker went missing on Monday after it capsized off the coast of Oman, the Maritime Security Centre (MSC) of Oman reported.

Among the 16-member crew, comprising 13 Indians and three Sri Lankans, all members have been reported missing. This incident occurred a day following the initial sinking report.



In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Oman’s Maritime Security Centre said, “A Comoros flagged oil tanker capsized 25 NM southeast of Ras Madrakah. SAR Ops initiated with the relevant authorities.”





The MSC said that the vessel remains ‘submerged’ and ‘inverted’. It further said that whether the ship had stabilised or if there was any leakage of oil or oil products into the sea has not been confirmed yet. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The vessel has now been identified as Prestige Falcon. “The crew of the ship are still missing,” the centre said.



Prestige Falcon was heading towards Yemen’s Aden port and capsized off near Duqm, Oman’s prominent industrial hub, as per shipping data from LSEG.

The vessel, a 117-metre-long oil products tanker constructed in 2007, is typically employed for short coastal journeys.

Omani authorities initiated a search and rescue mission in collaboration with maritime officials.

The port of Duqm, located on the southwest coast of Oman, is close to the country’s significant oil and gas extraction facilities. It also hosts a major oil refinery as part of Duqm’s expansive industrial zone, which is considered Oman’s largest economic initiative.